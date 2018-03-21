Brad Paisley, Ellen DeGeneres to Honor First Responders in Benefit concert

Country music superstar Brad Paisley and Friends, with special guest Ellen DeGeneres, will host a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets go on sale starting at noon Saturday, March 24.

The show is called The 2nd Responders in reference to and honor of those who were on the front lines, the first responders, at the recent southern California wildfires and mudslides.

Paisley, friends and DeGeneres will come together to celebrate the resurgence of the Montecito and Santa Barbara areas.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the community and service workers through local organizations.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.