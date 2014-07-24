Brad Tisdale Opens Tisdale Insurance & Estate Services in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara native Brad Tisdale has opened a new business in downtown Santa Barbara — Tisdale Insurance & Estate Services.

The new company helps people protect their family, business and wealth with customized life, long-term care and disability insurance strategies, according to Tisdale, who is certified by the Corporation for Long-Term Care and the Institute of Business and Finance.

Tisdale specializes in long-term care insurance, life insurance and disability insurance for individuals and businesses.

As an independent agent, Tisdale works with clients to offer objective insurance planning, quotes and policy reviews. He helps clients safeguard their cash flow and most prized assets and maximize the value of their insurance dollars.

Before starting Tisdale Insurance & Estate Services, Tisdale worked as the director of insurance services at Mission Wealth Management. He has also worked as the vice president and regional sales director at Long-Term Preferred Care, where he recruited, trained and lead a top sales division.

Tisdale graduated from UC Santa Barbara with two bachelor of arts degrees in political science/international relations and German language and literature. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala.

After graduating from the U.S. Sports Academy, Tisdale worked as the associate athletic director at UCSB’s Department of Athletics, heading all external operations, marketing and advertising, corporate sponsorships, booster relations and fundraising.

Tisdale Insurance & Estate Services is located at 1123 Chapala St., Suite 203 in Santa Barbara. For more information or to contact Tisdale, call 805.690.3874.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Tisdale Insurance & Estate Services.