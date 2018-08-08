Brad Webb Elected to Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Board

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has announced the election of Brad Webb to its board of trustees.

An entrepreneur and investor in the life science and biotechnology industries, Webb earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology at UCSB.

He subsequently joined 3M Vision Care as manager of a research and development division in cataract surgery.

This early introduction to the ophthalmology and vision care industry led to a career as an entrepreneur, officer, partner and founder at several startup ventures in Santa Barbara, including Vision Biology, Inc., which was acquired by Alcon Laboratories in the late 1990s.

Webb is the founder, chairman and CEO of Vision Biosciences, Inc., a startup developing revolutionary technology in the eye care field, focusing on the use of stem cells to treat and cure diseases.

As a partner at Claremont Creek Ventures, Webb led the investment in Assurex Health, acquired by Myriad Genetics.

He is currently on the board of Genalyte, Inc., a private San Diego company, a member of the Santa Barbara Angel Alliance and is active with UCSB technology programs.

At Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Webb said he looks forward to bringing his expertise to the scientific program and objectivity and integrity in science committees.

To learn more about Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, visit sansum.org, excarbs.com, diabetestravel.org and milfamilias.com.

— Katie Haq for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.