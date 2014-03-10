Braden Leck Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, a full-service law firm serving Santa Barbara since 1973, is pleased to announce that Braden Leck has joined the firm.

Leck’s legal practice will continue to focus on real estate and business transactions, estate planning and trust administration.

Leck routinely counsels clients with respect to the acquisition, financing, leasing and disposition of residential and commercial real estate, real estate syndications, property tax issues, easements, and co-ownership arrangements.

He also provides legal advice regarding business entity selection and formation matters, including corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships and general partnerships, in addition to financings, mergers, sales and acquisitions of businesses.

In addition, Leck assists clients with the preparation of wills, trusts and related estate planning documents, and with the administration of trusts.

Prior to joining the firm, Leck was a partner at the Santa Barbara law firm of Seed Mackall LLP.

He began his legal career in Los Angeles at the international law firm of Latham & Watkins LLP.

Leck received his undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara and his law degree from the UCLA School of Law.

More information about Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP and Leck can be found on the firm’s website by clicking here.