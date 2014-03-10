Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Braden Leck Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm

By Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP | March 10, 2014 | 9:42 a.m.

Braden Leck
Braden Leck

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, a full-service law firm serving Santa Barbara since 1973, is pleased to announce that Braden Leck has joined the firm.

Leck’s legal practice will continue to focus on real estate and business transactions, estate planning and trust administration.

Leck routinely counsels clients with respect to the acquisition, financing, leasing and disposition of residential and commercial real estate, real estate syndications, property tax issues, easements, and co-ownership arrangements.

He also provides legal advice regarding business entity selection and formation matters, including corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships and general partnerships, in addition to financings, mergers, sales and acquisitions of businesses.

In addition, Leck assists clients with the preparation of wills, trusts and related estate planning documents, and with the administration of trusts.

Prior to joining the firm, Leck was a partner at the Santa Barbara law firm of Seed Mackall LLP.

He began his legal career in Los Angeles at the international law firm of Latham & Watkins LLP.

Leck received his undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara and his law degree from the UCLA School of Law.

More information about Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP and Leck can be found on the firm’s website by clicking here.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 