Brady Bowman Joins Family’s Auto Repair Business

The BMW certified master tech began working in his father's shop while in high school

Bowman’s Auto Repair is proud to announce that Brady Bowman, a BMW certified master technician, has joined their team.

Brady is a third-generation Bowman to work in the automotive field, dating back to his grandfather, George Bowman of Bowman Motors.

Brady started working on vehicles at his father Steve’s shop, Bowman’s Auto Repair, 910 Philinda Ave., when he was in high school. It was during this time that he decided to pursue a career in the automotive industry. After high school, Brady attended the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, receiving an Associates Degree in Automotive Technology in 2001. After obtaining his degree at UTI, he returned to Santa Barbara and completed the BMW Step Program.

That same year he started working for a local BMW dealership where he advanced to become a BMW master technician, which required the completion of 27 additional BMW certified classes.

— Bowman’s Auto Repair is located at 910 Philinda Ave. For more information, call 805.965.5051.