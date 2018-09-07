Brady Sturdivan’s Big Plays Propel Carpinteria Past Viewpoint, 45-30

Football

Brady Sturdivan won battles with some tall defenders from Viewpoint and caught three touchdowns passes and returned a interception for a score to lead the Carpinteria High football team to a 45-30 non-league win over a pass-happy Viewpoint team on Friday night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Sturdivan caught scoring passes of 75, 73 and 7 yards from quarterback Vance Keiser in the first half as the Warriors took a 28-18 lead.

He then spoiled a Viewpoint comeback by picking off a pass from quarterback Niko Candido and raced 29 yards for a touchdown to put Carpinteria ahead 42-18 at 10:19 of the third quarter.

Running back Jacob Macias ran 30 and 54 yards for touchdowns and Tito Arroyo booted a 37-yard field goal to go with his six PATs, as the Warriors scored over 40 points for the second straight game.

They needed all of them Friday night against a Viewpoint team (1-3) that threw the ball on almost every down. Candido completed 26 of 45 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns.

"I thought they were good and I thought they played pretty good," Carpinteria coach said Viewpoint. "It wasn’t anything I wasn’t expecting."

Carpinteria benefited from a fast start, going up 21-6 before Candido got the hot hand.

Macias bolted 30 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 Carpinteria lead at 3:21 of the first quarter and Keiser and Sturdivan hooked up on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Keiser faked a handoff, pivoted and fired a strike to Sturdivan on a post pattern. He outran two Viewpoint defenders to the end zone.

"At the first part of of the game, we started out fast," Candaele said. "That’s what we talked about. We've had some slow stars and we had to pick that up a little bit."

Viewpoint got on the scoreboard when Candido hit Luke Boehm on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The Patriots, who struggled with the PATs all night, trailed 14-6 at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter.

Carpinteria answered quickly as Keiser lofted a long pass to Sturdivan, who won a jump-ball battle with Viewpoint’s 6-foot-6 cornerback Daniel Cashdan and ran into the end zone for a 21-6 lead.

"He’s making some plays," Candaele said of Sturdivan. "That (jump-ball catch) was unbelievable."

Candido was on fire for the Patriots, completing four straight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Peter Boehm caught a 27-yard pass for the touchdown. The missed PAT kick left Carpinteria in the lead, 21-12.

Viewpoint capitalized on an interception by Cashdan, scoring on the very next play. Candido hit 6-foot-3 Evan Pearlman over the middle and the receiver turned it into a 65-yard touchdown play, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 21-18 with 3:07 left in the second quarter.

The Carpinteria offense struck back behind a 55-yard run by Macias that took the ball to the Viewpoint 7. On second and goal, Keiser hit Sturdivan on a fade pattern for the third touchdown of the quarter, putting the Warriors ahead 28-18.

Macias has a big night running the football, gaining 177 yards on 12 carries.

Carpinteria’s defense stepped up and forced the Patriots to punt. Chris Ramirez fielded the punt at his 47-yard line, got a big block near the left sideline and raced 53 yards for an apparent score with 8 seconds left in the half. The play, however, was nullified because an official ruled that the key block was a blindside hit.

"I would have liked to have that score right before the end of the. half. That would have been a good one to have," Candaele said. "I thought that was a fine play by Chris, and now we're probably not going to have him for a couple of weeks."

Ramirez suffered an ankle injury and had to be assisted of the field.

The Warriors recovered from the bad break on the punt return by scoring two touchdowns to start the second half. Macias busted loose on a 54-yard run and Sturdivan scored his pick-six 21 seconds later for a 42-18 lead.

"We tightened it up," Sturdivan said of the pass coverage. "The first half there was some confusion because what we were running in practice wasn’t really matching up with what we were seeing. At halftime, we fixed it. It was easier to read what they were doing."

Candido continued throwing the ball and found Peter Boehm for a 25-yard touchdown. But the Patriots were stymied on their next two possessions by poor field position — a result of two terrific punts by Arroyo that landed inside the 10.

"He’s really working on different facets of the game and getting his confidence going," Candaele said. "He really stepped up. He’s ironed out some things we’ve been working on."

Arroyo kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 45-24 before Viewpoint drove 80 yards and tallied on last touchdown on a 10-yard run by Jake Skelton.

The win gives Carpinteria a 3-1 record going into its Citrus Coast League opener next Friday at home against Fillmore.

"League is probably mystery," Candaele said. "I don’t think anybody knows. It’s going to come down to how you play that night."

He was happy how his team's offense performed against a solid opponent.

"I was pleased with the big plays we made on offense," he said. "Hopefully, we continue to do that. We need it."