Real Estate

Brady Team Returns to Sotheby’s International Realty in Santa Ynez Valley

The Brady Team has rejoined Sotheby’s International Realty’s Santa Ynez Valley brokerage.
The Brady Team has rejoined Sotheby’s International Realty’s Santa Ynez Valley brokerage. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo)
By Kristina Helb for Sotheby’s International Realty | July 13, 2015 | 1:04 p.m.

Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce that Mike Brady and The Brady Team have rejoined the company’s Santa Ynez Valley brokerage.

Brady has been a consistent top-producing independent sales associate in the Santa Ynez Valley and northern Santa Barbara County for more than two decades and, together with his son and business partner, Micah Brady, and the rest of The Brady Team, has achieved a total sales volume of more than $200 million since 2003.

Among their most notable sales, The Brady Team achieved the highest sale in the Santa Ynez Valley in 2013 with a 100-plus-acre vineyard estate that sold for $8.95 million. In 2014, The Brady Team achieved the highest land sale record in the Santa Ynez Valley with the sale of Black Oak Ranch and Vineyard, a +/-250-acre with a +/-10-acre vineyard for $5.4 million.

“As two of the most respected independent sales associates in the Santa Ynez Valley, this father/son team brings an intimate knowledge of the area’s land and properties to Sotheby's International Realty,” said Gregory Tice, senior vice president and brokerage manager. “The Brady Team’s roster of for-sale listings is stunning and includes some of the most unique properties in the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house and represents fine properties at a range of price points. Today, Sotheby's International Realty Inc. operates brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets, including Manhattan, N.Y.; the Hamptons, N.Y.; Greenwich, Conn.; Cape Cod, Mass.; Palm Beach, Fla.; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles; Beverly Hills; Brentwood; Pasadena; Santa Barbara; San Francisco; Sonoma; Monterey Peninsula; and Santa Fe, N.M.

Sotheby's International Realty Inc. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company, and a member of the Sotheby’s International Realty network, which currently has more than 17,000 independent sales associates located in approximately 800 offices in 61 countries and territories worldwide. NRT, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., operates Realogy's company-owned real estate brokerage offices.

— Kristina Helb is the public relations director for Sotheby’s International Realty.

