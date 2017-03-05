Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’ Returns to Santa Barbara

For the first time in a decade in Santa Barbara, audiences will be able to attend performances of Brahms’ "Ein Deutches Requiem" (A German Requiem). The programs will be presented by the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra April 1-2.

The concerts are at 8 p.m. April 1 and 3 p.m. April 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Conductor JoAnne Wasserman will lead the Choral Society and Orchestra, soprano Tamara Bevard of Los Angeles, and internationally acclaimed, New York-based baritone Lester Lynch in the pair of concerts.

Unlike the liturgical text of a traditional Roman Catholic requiem mass that is a prayer for the soul of the dead, filled with images of judgment, retribution, and a plea for salvation, Brahms longest and, arguably, greatest work offers an abiding message of peace and hope.

It's message is to comfort the living, drawing on texts from the Lutheran Bible: "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."

Though the text is in German, giving rise to its name, the composer once remarked he would have preferred to leave out the word "German" and instead refer to "humanity." His work is a balm for the soul and a solace for all humanity, a welcome respite in times of strife and unrest.

Ticket prices are $35 and $45 for adults, $7 for youths ages 7-17 attending with an adult. Tickets are sold through the Lobero Theatre box office, online at lobero.com or by calling 963-0761.

Major funding provided by Brooks and Kate Firestone, and Diane Dodds Reichert. Media sponsorship provided by Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent and KDB/KUSC.

— Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.