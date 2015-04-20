Braille Institute Cooks Up Kitchen Confidence Program for People with Visual Impairments

Thanks to support from the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, the new Kitchen Confidence program integrates mainstream, mobile and assistive technology alongside common kitchen appliances and utensils to help adults who are blind or visually impaired regain confidence with their kitchen skills.

The Kitchen Confidence program (#LowVisionKitchen) is part of Braille Institute’s core set of classes that also include free programs that highlight digital literacy, getting around town, daily living skills, a full library, art and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil our updated Kitchen Confidence program,” said Michael Lazarovits, executive director of Braille Institute Santa Barbara. “Often people think that if they are losing their sight, the kitchen is no longer a place where they can function safely.

"Our Kitchen Confidence program dispels that myth. It uses a state-of-the-art kitchen to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain the ability and skills necessary to maintain an healthy diet, prepare nutritious meals, shop for groceries, organize and manage a kitchen, safely use knives, ovens and other appliances while also learning how to handle kitchen emergencies to avoid injury.”

The Braille Institute has created a unique teaching kitchen that has distinct work stations outfitted with gas and electric ovens and stove tops, microwaves, washer and dryer, as well as small appliances.

Additionally, the kitchen includes technology that has been proven effective when helping people with low vision. This includes an 80-inch display that magnifies an instructor’s movements or written instruction. There are also five mobile tablet workstations that allow users to play and replay audio instruction and enlarge text so that students can work at their own pace or even learn how to adapt recipes to fit specific needs and preferences.

The program is run by a full-time home management instructor who works with a registered dietician to develop curriculum for classes that support eating healthy on a budget as well as healthy habits for conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol, which can in turn affect eye health.

“The sky is the limit with this program. Eventually with the technology we have in place, we will be able to share our Kitchen Confidence program with others through virtual classrooms,” Lazarovits said. “We want this program to inspire adults experiencing blindness or sight loss so that they can incorporate lifestyle modifications and new kitchen skills to safely take personal responsibility for their own health and nutrition.”

— Susan Tellem is a publicist representing the Braille Institute.