Braille Institute Names Executive Director

Susan Cass of Santa Barbara has been named the new executive director for Braille Institute Santa Barbara Center.

In her role, Cass will oversee the operations and staff for both the Braille Institute Santa Barbara Center and the development of the Camarillo Neighborhood Center.

She will ensure the quality of the programs and services offered remain unparalleled for the blind and visually impaired students who are served.

“We are thrilled to have Susan as our new executive director at the Santa Barbara Center. Her leadership skills and personal connection to the area will continue to drive and strengthen Braille Institute’s commitment to the Santa Barbara community,” said Peter Mindnich, president of Braille Institute.

A Santa Barbara native, Cass said she is proud to be a part of an organization she has watched make a difference in her hometown for some 30 years.

“As the new executive director of Braille Institute Santa Barbara, I am truly excited to join an organization that serves such an important mission helping those who are blind or visually impaired to lead more productive and fulfilling lives,” Cass said.

Cass comes to Braille Institute from Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center. It was her work at Jodi House that reintroduced her to Braille Institute, as several of her clients also used Braille Institute’s services.

“One of the best things about Santa Barbara, in particular our nonprofit sector, is the collaboration that happens amongst organizations to help improve the lives of those in our community,” Cass said.

“The more we support each other in our efforts, the greater the impact we can make,” she said.

Cass graduated from Cate School in Carpinteria, then attended Parsons School of Design in New York City. She continued her studies at the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a BFA and an Art Teaching Credential.

After 16 years, Cass returned to Santa Barbara and joined the team at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center. She was promoted from program assistant to program director and spent the last five years in this role.

For more about programs and services offered at Braille Institute Santa Barbara, or to schedule a tour, call 805-682-6222 or stop by the center, 2031 De La Vina St.

For additional information, visit BrailleInstitute.org.

— Meaghan Cox for Braille Institute.