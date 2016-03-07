Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:01 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Braille Institute Santa Barbara to Host Active Aging With Low Vision Community Education Events

Braille Institute Santa Barbara students Tom Duher, Beatrice Ochoa, Pat Stafford and Pat Fiers gain kitchen confidence with adaptive cooking techniques in Braille Institute Santa Barbara’s state-of-the-art training kitchen.
By Flannery Hill for Braille Institute Santa Barbara | March 7, 2016 | 7:25 a.m.

Braille Institute Santa Barbara welcomes the community to attend one or both events in its Active Aging with Low Vision free community education series. 

“Active Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Technology” will take place from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2016, featuring an expert panel discussion, technology demonstrations and keynote speaker Yulun Wang, Chairman and CEO of InTouch Health. 

Both events will take place at Braille Institute Santa Barbara, located at 2031 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara, and are free and open to the public.

“We encourage everyone in the community who is affected by vision loss, families and professionals in all areas of health care, human services and technology to attend and join this important conversation with our special guest experts and learn about the newest techniques and technologies to support themselves or a loved one with low vision,” said Michael Lazarovits, Braille Institute Santa Barbara executive director.

“At Braille Institute, we are proud to help those facing progressive and permanent vision loss navigate daily tasks and lead independent lives.”

The first talk, “Active Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Cooking and Nutrition,” which will take place from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2016, will highlight ways that people can stay safe in the kitchen as their vision changes.

The event will feature a live cooking demonstration and discussion with Dr. John La Puma, leading physician and voice for healthy eating, wellness and nutrition.

Additional presenters include Jenifer Swartzentruber, MS, RD, CDE, registered dietician and certified diabetic educator, and Lynn Dubinsky, MFA, educational programs manager and certified wellness and health coach at Braille Institute, who will discuss mindfulness in the kitchen and adaptive cooking techniques.

The second talk, “Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Technology” will present Santa Barbara technology leaders who will review developments in mainstream and adaptive technology and share insights on the future of technology for those who are visually impaired from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2016.

Dr. Yulun Wang, Ph.D., chairman CEO of InTouch Health and pioneer in health technology and robotic surgery, will be the keynote speaker.

The event will include a panel discussion on the future of technology for those facing progressive and permanent vision loss, followed by technology demonstrations as well as a Q&A session.

Please RSVP to either or both events at www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara or call 1.800.BRAILLE (272.4553).

These events are made possible thanks to the generous support of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.

Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

