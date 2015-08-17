Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:25 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Braille Institute Santa Barbara Welcomes Marsha Marcoe as New Philanthropy

By Susan Tellem for Braille Institute Santa Barbara | August 17, 2015 | 2:47 p.m.

Braille Institute Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that Marsha Marcoe, MFT, has been hired as the director of philanthropy, planned giving and major gifts, the first position of its kind at the location.

Her primary responsibility is to develop, promote and implement a planned giving and major giving program in Santa Barbara. In addition, she will assist in increasing community awareness of Braille Institute’s life changing services and build strategic relationships with major philanthropic, civic and community service stakeholders.

“We are delighted to announce that Marcoe will be leading Braille Institute Santa Barbara philanthropy efforts,” said Michael Lazarovits, executive director of Braille Institute Santa Barbara. “She brings tremendous knowledge and innovation stemming from her 25 years of remarkable service in the nonprofit and educational workplace.”  

“I am thrilled to join the Braille Institute Santa Barbara team to build support for our efforts to provide free services for people of all ages with vision loss in our communities,” Marcoe said. “Once individuals and companies learn about the broad range of programs available to residents who are blind and partially sighted, I have no doubt that they will feel compelled to financially support this wonderful organization.”

Marcoe’s previous employment includes associate executive director and interim director for Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County; corporate liaison for the Donald Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, UC Santa Barbara; associate dean of development for the College of Creative Studies, UC Santa Barbara; and director of development for Child Abuse Listening & Mediation.

Marsha Marcoe

Marcoe attended Antioch University, Los Angeles, where she received a master's in clinical psychology and a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society.

She holds membership in American Fundraising Professionals; Philanthropic Giving Index Panel of Fundraising Experts from Indiana University Center of Philanthropy and the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.  

She is active in the community where she is a member of the Women’s Fund North and South County.

Braille Institute Santa Barbara is located at 2031 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. The main phone number for the center is 805.682.6222; Marcoe’s direct phone number is 805.770.6779. 

About Braille Institute of America

Braille Institute of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life caused by blindness and severe sight loss.

It serves tens of thousands of people of all ages each year through an array of integrated educational, social and recreational programs and services designed to help people with vision loss lead enriched and fulfilling lives.

Funded entirely by private donations, all services are completely free-of-charge. Follow on Facebook and on twitter.

— Susan Tellem is a publicist representing Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

 
