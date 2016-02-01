Braille Institute Santa Barbara Welcoming Clients for New In-Home Services

Braille Institute Santa Barbara is launching a new in-home service program in response to a growing need from the community to expand the reach of the center’s daily living skills training program to include direct services in the home.

The program will be free to adults in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties who are over the age of 18 and are visually impaired.

Consultations provided through the program will be tailored to each person’s specific goals, degree of vision loss and home environment.

Areas covered by the program include, but are not limited to addressing quality of life changes resulting from vision loss, kitchen confidence and safety, marking, labeling, use of technology, orientation and mobility (getting around the community) and low vision services.

“By introducing in-home services, we are able to better address the unique needs of adults with vision loss in our communities,” said Michael Lazarovits, executive director of the Braille Institute Santa Barbara. “One of the most exciting parts of the program is that it is highly adaptable to each student and his or her own goals. One student may require a series of visits, while another may benefit greatly from just one in home visit.”

The establishment of in-home services through Braille Institute Santa Barbara marks one of the most exciting expansion announcements for the center since moving to its current location (2031 De La Vina St) in 1981.

The in-home service model was created for people who are not comfortable leaving their home such as those with a new diagnosis of visual impairment or those who are not able to attend classes at the center due to illness or injury. However, the purpose expands beyond serving only those who are not able to attend classes at the Santa Barbara center.

“Assessing the home environment may reveal the need for one or a series of simple solutions or introductions to lesser known resources,” Lazarovits said. “Often the smallest of interventions can lead to the biggest advancements."

Caregivers and family members are a welcome part of this program. Many topics and techniques are designed to help family and friends understand the continued capability of their loved ones.

With simple solutions, people of all ages with vision loss can continue to live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

Braille Institute is now accepting referrals for in-home services. Once a referral is made to the program by a family member, friend, caregiver or health care provider, it is followed up by a screening phone call from a Braille Institute student advisor, counselor or low vision consultant. Then, if appropriate, the in-home visit is scheduled.

For more information or to make a referral, call 1.805.682.6222.

— Mari Abrams is the associate vice president of marketing and communications at Braille Institute Santa Barbara.