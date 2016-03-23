Braille Institute to Bring ‘Living with Low Vision’ Classes to Montecito Library

The Montecito Library will present a series of three Braille Institute seminars this April on the topic of “Living with Low Vision.”

The seminars will be held Tuesdays, April 5, 12 and 19, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 1469 East Valley Road.

The first session will begin with a talk about macular degeneration, a common eye condition and a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

In the next two sessions the group will choose topics of interest, such as shopping tips, paper money and coin identification, how to guide someone who is vision impaired, handwriting with templates and check writing guides and using audio books from the public library and Braille Institute collections.

Mary Lee Emard, a credentialed teacher, has worked for The Braille Institute for 25 years teaching independent living skills and will lead the sessions.

The series at Montecito Library is a part of the Braille Institute’s community outreach program. Those interested can reserve a place by contacting the Montecito Library at 805.969.5063 or [email protected].

Visit the library’s website at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library location, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

In compliance with the ADA, contact library administration at 805.564.5608 for assistance if needed.

— Tatiana V. Johnson is the branch supervisor of the Montecito Library.