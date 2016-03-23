Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Braille Institute to Bring ‘Living with Low Vision’ Classes to Montecito Library

By Tatiana V. Johnson for the Montecito Library | March 23, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

The Montecito Library will present a series of three Braille Institute seminars this April on the topic of “Living with Low Vision.” 

The seminars will be held Tuesdays, April 5, 12 and 19, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 1469 East Valley Road.

The first session will begin with a talk about macular degeneration, a common eye condition and a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

In the next two sessions the group will choose topics of interest, such as shopping tips, paper money and coin identification, how to guide someone who is vision impaired, handwriting with templates and check writing guides and using audio books from the public library and Braille Institute collections.

Mary Lee Emard, a credentialed teacher, has worked for The Braille Institute for 25 years teaching independent living skills and will lead the sessions.

The series at Montecito Library is a part of the Braille Institute’s community outreach program. Those interested can reserve a place by contacting the Montecito Library at 805.969.5063 or [email protected].

Visit the library’s website at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library location, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

In compliance with the ADA, contact library administration at 805.564.5608 for assistance if needed.

— Tatiana V. Johnson is the branch supervisor of the Montecito Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 