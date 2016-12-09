Braille Institute Classes Help People with Low Vision Pursue New Skills

This winter, Braille Institute Santa Barbara is offering life-enhancing and life-changing classes to anyone in the tri-county area who is experiencing vision loss.

The winter class schedule includes more than 75 Daily Living and Arts & Healthy Living classes that can help people who are struggling with vision loss reclaim their independence and become more comfortable with daily tasks and self-expression.

Classes are provided free of charge Jan. 3 through April 7, 2017. Classes take place at Braille Institute Santa Barbara, 2031 De La Vina St., as well as at key locations in the community.

“Braille Institute is incredibly unique because we are able to offer free resources and information that can positively shift how people with vision loss live their lives,” said Michael Lazarovits, executive director, Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

“It is an honor to be a part of the journey as our students regain their ability to participate in social, recreational, and professional opportunities,” Lazarovits said.

Winter classes include more than 75 options ranging from home management, cooking and safe transportation to creative arts, music, dance and literature. The goal of these classes is to restore self-confidence and enable people who are blind or visually impaired to do familiar tasks in a new way.

Some highlights of the winter classes and programs are:

Kitchen Confidence: Students regain confidence in the newly renovated teaching kitchen with this state-of-the-art program. Beginning and intermediate Kitchen Confidence classes mix lessons in cooking and food preparation with curriculum covering educational benefits on proper nutrition and even tips to use technology to help in the kitchen.

Connection Pointe: Braille Institute Santa Barbara is home to a technology center that offers free one-on-one and group instruction on all of the latest smartphone and adaptive technologies.

Personal Style & Fashion: Every Friday, Braille Institute students learn personal management skills about dress, grooming and makeup.

Out & About: This class meets every Thursday and uses popular smartphone technology to explore different venues in Santa Barbara.

Sci-Fri-Day Book Club: Explore all science fiction has to offer in this book club that meets every Friday during lunch at Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

Women’s Support Group: Women who are experiencing vision loss are welcome to join this new support group taking place every Wednesday during lunch at Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

In-Home Services: This free program provides in-home instruction for adults in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties who are unable to make it to Braille Institute Santa Barbara center.

In addition to the full adult class schedule, Braille Institute offers free in-home consultations, as well as one-on-one low-vision rehabilitation, technology instruction, a youth program and access to an award-winning audio, large print and Braille library.

Braille Institute holds classes year-round with sessions in fall, winter and spring/summer. Class schedules are available at BrailleInstitute.org/SantaBarbara.

For more information about registering for classes or for organizations who would like to refer a student, contact Phillis Castagna, 682-6222-8302. For more information, visit BrailleInstitute.org/SantaBarbara.

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life caused by blindness and severe sight loss. Funded by private donations, all services are free.

— Flannery Hill/Juliana Minsky for Braille Institute.



