Brain Candy Live Might Blow Your Mind

Adam Savage, one of television's most loved personalities, has joined forces with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube's biggest stars, and they are coming to The Arlington Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The theater is at 1317 State St. Santa Barbara.

In their performance — Brain Candy Live — Savage and Stevens will bring along more than 3 tons of their crazy toys, incredible tools and mind-blowing demonstrations for a celebration of curiosity that’s an interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience.

They will unleash their collective sense of wonder, curiosity and fun, and will invite the audience to join-in. Brain Candy Live is like a two-hour playdate with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka and Albert Einstein.

Brain Candy Live has been described as “a cross between TED Talks and the Blue Man Group.”

Consider the questions:

Is it possible to 3D print a human — live onstage?

Can you slow down the effects of gravity with something we throw away every day? What happens if everyone on earth jumps in the air at exactly the same time?

Can anyone bottle-up a magical invisible substance and use it to power a rocket?

Savage and Stevens will entertainingly answer questions, question answers and talk Mother Nature into doing some things she’s never done before.

Brain Candy Live is presented by 35 Concerts.

Ticket prices range from $37-$130. They are available at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or 963-4408, and at the Arlington Box Office. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Or visit www.thearlingtontheatre.com. For more information, visit www.BrainCandyLive.com.

— Maureen McFadden for The Arlington Theatre.