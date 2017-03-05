Brain Care Bike Fair Goal to Head Off Concussions

The community is invited to attend Brain Care Bike Fair for a day of fun to improve bike-riding skills and learn about concussion awareness from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the parking lot at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 5333 Hollister Ave.

Youngsters should bring their bikes and helmets as they will have an opportunity to ride through the bike safety course. The path will help hone each child’s safety skills as they learn from experts at this free event.

The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) will feature a bike rodeo to teach tips on safe bike and offer a chance to try out those skills on a protected course.

Cottage Concussion Clinic and Trauma Services will be available to answer questions and provide information on how to prevent and recognize concussions.

Among cities of comparable size, Santa Barbara ranks second for its number of bicyclist collisions.

Every year, more than a million children under age of 18 experience sports and recreation-related concussions. However, many concussions are unreported because the majority of injuries occur without the loss of consciousness.

Children and teens who are affected (as well as parents, teachers and coaches) may not be aware of the concussion.

The Cottage Concussion Clinic is a tri-county program that provides acute management for concussion in children and teens participating in contact sports. Its specialists have the expertise and technology to diagnose and treat concussions.

