Brain Surgeon Cleared to Build Ocean-View House in Santa Barbara

Residents in the Hillside Design District argued Dr. John Park was bringing in too much fill dirt to lift his home and setting a bad precedent

A brain-tumor surgeon new to Santa Barbara can finally build an ocean-view house for his family.

And the community members who opposed the project, well, they got their fill.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to deny an appeal by the opponents to force the lowering of the proposed house by five feet.

"This project has evolved over time, and has improved over time," Councilman Gregg Hart said.

Dr. John Park plans to build a 4,656-square-foot, single-story house, with a 533-square-foot two-car garage, a 200-square-foot carport and an outdoor swimming pool on a vacant lot in Santa Barbara's Campanil Hill neighborhood.

But in order to get the ocean view for his wife, Grace, children and extended family, Park must import 3,560 cubic yards of fill that will be graded to lift the house.

Many of the neighbors closest to the project on the 500 block of Brosion Way supported Park's house, but some of the residents in the greater Hillside Design District protested, saying that allowing the fill would set a bad precedent for the neighborhood.

Even though it's a lot of dirt, the size of the house does not exceed any building limits for a lot that size.

The vote by the council brought an end to a long, acrimonious process between the project opponents and Park, along with his architect, Brian Cearnal.

The problems began when Cearnal rushed the city staff into a conceptual review of the project back in April.

Cearnal said at Tuesday's council meeting that he was going into surgery a couple weeks later but wanted to have the Single Family Design Board get an early look at the project.

The problem was that the city failed to hand-deliver notices to neighbors and post a sign at the site with details of the meeting.

Legally, however, the oversight did not matter because the meeting was only a concept review and opponents had a chance to review the proposal in June.

Cearnal also rubbed some people the wrong way when in November he took the project to the Planning Commission meeting and narrated his presentation around the idea that the house would be for "the only brain surgeon between Los Angeles and San Francisco."

The commission backed the project then, but nearby resident Patricia Foley then filed an appeal of the project.

In response, Park voluntarily reduced the size of the house, removing the second-story lofts and some of the dirt-fill below the house. Still, Foley and some neighbors said the amount of dirt imported onto the lot would be too much.

"They are building a little hill," said Foley, who worried that others in the neighborhood would try to build their houses on top of dirt hills to boost their ocean views.

"These things once they start, they start snowballing," she said. "It could set a precedent that could affect a number of people."

Joe Rution, president of the Allied Neighborhood Association, also objected.

"At the heart of this project is a very bad idea, bringing in substantial amounts of fill to jack up an area to achieve an ocean view," Rution said. "It is a bad precedent that could come back and bite us."

Still, the City Council felt the opponents were making a mountain out of a mole hill.

"I don't seen any impact on the neighbors from this project," Councilman Dale Francisco concluded.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.