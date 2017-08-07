Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Brandon Gama, John Gilles Win Santa Barbara Golf Classic

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 7, 2017 | 2:48 p.m.

Local players Brandon Gama and John Gilles played two rounds of consistent golf and won the 57th Santa Barbara Classic two-man, better ball tournament on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Gama and Gilles shot rounds of 63 and 64 for a 36-hole total of 127. They beat reigning Santa Barbara City champion Mitchell Martin and Grady Smith of San Luis Obispo by two shots. Martin and Smith shot a final-round 63 after opening with a 66.

Gama is a former Classic champion, winning the title in 2010 with Andrew Perez. He and Gilles lost in a playoff for the championship in 2015.

The third-place finisher in the gross-scoring Santa Cruz Flight on Sunday was the local team of Jordan Scott and Tyler Ley (63-67—130). Santa Barbara High golfers Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone (65-66) tied for fourth with Elias Gross and Daniel Salvay (64-67) of Calabasas at 131.

The net winners were Ted Sunardin and Matt Riley (59-67—126) in the San Miguel Flight and James Jessup and Michael Henrickson (62-61—123) in the Santa Rosa Flight.

