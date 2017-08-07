Brandon Gama, John Gilles Win Santa Barbara Golf Classic

Golf

Local players Brandon Gama and John Gilles played two rounds of consistent golf and won the 57th Santa Barbara Classic two-man, better ball tournament on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Gama and Gilles shot rounds of 63 and 64 for a 36-hole total of 127. They beat reigning Santa Barbara City champion Mitchell Martin and Grady Smith of San Luis Obispo by two shots. Martin and Smith shot a final-round 63 after opening with a 66.

Gama is a former Classic champion, winning the title in 2010 with Andrew Perez. He and Gilles lost in a playoff for the championship in 2015.

The third-place finisher in the gross-scoring Santa Cruz Flight on Sunday was the local team of Jordan Scott and Tyler Ley (63-67—130). Santa Barbara High golfers Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone (65-66) tied for fourth with Elias Gross and Daniel Salvay (64-67) of Calabasas at 131.

The net winners were Ted Sunardin and Matt Riley (59-67—126) in the San Miguel Flight and James Jessup and Michael Henrickson (62-61—123) in the Santa Rosa Flight.

