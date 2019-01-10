Brandon Garcia Gets Santa Barbara Soccer Going in Second Half

Boys Soccer

Brandon Garcia took charge in the second half, scoring two goals to lead the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Santa Ynez in a Channel League game at San Marcos on Thursday night,

Garcia took a pass from Diego Espinoza at the top of the 18, beat his defender and fired a shot past the goalkeeper as he was falling away to the far post.

"A great individual effort," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.

Garcia gave another stellar individual effort to make it 2-0 moments later. A clearance by the Dons' back line found its way into the Santa Ynez defensive third of the field. Garcia pressured the Pirate defender attempting to gain possession and the defender collided with his goalkeeper. Garcia jumped on the lose ball and scored.

Luisangel Jeronimo tallied the third goal. He jumped on a deflected shot and beat the goalkeeper to the far post.

Heil was pleased to see his team bounce back from lackluster first half.

"I think we struggled in the first half to connect passes and make Santa Ynez's energy work against them," Heil said. "We allowed their energy to dictate the pace of the game which was a little frantic. Second half was completely different. We were able to slow the game down just a bit to be able to string a few passes together and get chances on frame."

The defense posted its eighth shutout of the season.

Heil praised the solid effort of Pedro Guillen, Ben Kyle, Jackson Wright and Alberto Vargas on the backline.

The Dons play Dos Pueblos next Thursday at San Marcos.