Brandon Jordan Sparks Carpinteria Past Nordhoff

Boys Basketball

Brandon Jordan was a dominating presence inside, scoring 24 points to lead Carpinteria to a 50-34 win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley Leauge boys basketball finale on Wednesday.

The win leaves the Warriors in second place with a 6-4 record; they are 10-8 overall.

Carpinteria pulled away in the fourth quarter after leading by two at halftime. The 6-5 Jordan led the charge.

"Brandon was big on both the rebounding effort and was very aggressive attacking the rim," said coach Johnny Ward.

Rayshaun Moore added 12 points for Carpinteria, which learns its CIF playoff draw on Sunday.

