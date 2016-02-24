Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:19 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Brandon Sanchez Lifts Santa Barbara Soccer to Overtime Win in 2nd Round

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 24, 2016 | 6:24 p.m.

It was just the kind of performance Santa Barbara High's soccer team was expecting from standout player Brandon Sanchez.

The senior attacking midfielder recorded a hat trick and scored his third goal in overtime to lift the Dons to a 3-2 win over Santa Margarita in a CIF Division 1 second-round game on Wednesday in Santa Margarita.

It was Santa Barbara's first win over Santa Margarita in three years of playing the South Orange County school in the second round of the playoffs. The Dons (20-5-3) will next play top-seeded Paramount in the quarterfinals at Peabody Stadium on Friday at 5 p.m.

Sanchez, a ball-handling wizard and playmaker, showed he can score goals, too. He gave the Dons a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

The 1-0 lead held until the 71st minute when Santa Margarita converted a penalty kick to tie the scored.  A minute later, Santa Margarita scored again to take a 2-1 lead.

Santa Barbara fought back, and with less than three minutes left in regulation, Sanchez beat his defender at the top corner of the penalty area and shot past the goalkeeper to even the score at 2-2.

In the first overtime, freshman Brandon Garcia beat a defender down the line and hit a crossing ball to an on-running Sanchez, who hit a one-time shot into the back of the net for the golden goal.

