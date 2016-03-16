Brandon Sanchez, Sloan Hanson Named Channel League Soccer MVPs

Midfielder Brandon Sanchez and defender Sloan Hanson were recognized as MVPs on the All-Channel League boys soccer team.
Sanchez shares the Offensive MVP award with Buena's Chiarat "Lucky" Puengrod, while Hanson was honored as the league's best defensive player. Sanchez and Puengrod are seniors and Hanson is a junior.
Three players from Santa Barbara's Channel League championship team were named to the first team: goalkeeper Juan Pablo Santana, defender Tanner Mees and midfielder Eduardo Reveles.
Dos Pueblos had midfielder Jessie Jimenez and forward Manny Nwosu selected, and Andy Mandrell and Camilo Gonzagui were named from San Marcos.
ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE
BOYS SOCCER, 2015-16
Co-Offensive MVP: Brandon Sanchez, Santa Barbara
Co-Offensive MVP: Chiarat "Lucky" Puengrod, Buena
Defensive MVP: Sloan Hanson, Santa Barbara
First Team
Name School
Juan Pablo Santana SB
Tanner Mees SB
Eduardo Reveles SB
Jessie Jimenez DP
Manny Nwosu DP
Kiki Aleman B
Nico Schaefer B
Tyler Young B
Andy Mandrell SM
Camilo Gonzagui SM
Andrian Lopez V
Sohrab Bozorgi V
Second Team
Name School
Jorge Garcia Torres SB
Sutter Munizich SB
Adrian Gamez SB
Celso Lagunas SB
Alonso Salamanca SB
Will Parker DP
Calvin Schipper DP
Zach Godeck B
Troy Kramer B
Matthew Martinez B
Oscar Perez SM
Avi Ghitterman SM
Zaid Al-Bawab V
Efren Ramirez V
Jack Combs V
Honorable Mention
Alex Bakai SM
Owen Bates SM
Michael Palmer SM
Andrew Jacinto SM
Peter Ruiz SB
Adam Chenoweth SB
Joe Joe Vaca B
Brandon Rubi B
Brett Bouchett B
Josh Fragiacomo V
Adar Lopez V
Luis Ruiz V
John Heath V
Sam Roberts DP
Lucas Eilbacher DP
Christian Gonzalez DP