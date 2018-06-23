Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:17 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Brandon Zaragoza Makes Immediate Impact for Foresters in 10th Straight Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 20, 2018 | 12:29 a.m.

Reliever Garrett Crochet stranded the tying run at third base, as the Santa Barbara Foresters held off the Conejo Oaks for their 10th straight win, a 6-5 decision on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks.

Michael Tillman hit a two-run double and Will Pickets singled to put runners at first and third with two outs for the Oaks. Crochet struck out Bryce Vitt looking to end the game and keep the winning streak going for the Foresters.

Santa Barbara took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when a Brandon Zaragoza fielder’s choice brought in Michael Neustifter.

Zaragoza just joined the Foresters from the University of Oklahoma and made an immediate impact in the California Collegiate League game, driving in two runs and scoring a run.

He scored in the third inning on a wild pitch before Luke Ritter drove in Logan Allen with a single in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Conejo got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but the Foresters responded with three runs in the fifth inning. Andrew Wiss had a RBI double, Zaragoza hit a run-scoring single and Neustifter scored on a wild pitch.

The Foresters (7-0 in the CCL) play a two-game series against the SoCal Catch in La Mirada on  Wednesday and Thursday. Both games can be heard on 1290 AM at 5 p.m.

