Brant Schenk fired a 73 and JB Jandro shot 74 on Monday, leading SBCC to second place in the Rig City Invitational men’s golf tournament at Bakersfield Country Club.
Schenk recorded his second-best score of the year and tied for fourth. Jandro tied his career low, one day after shooting 68-71--139 to win the Goleta City Championship by two shots.
Tommy O’Rourke of Reedley was the medalist at 3-under 69 and teammate Morgan Cooper took second at 70.
Reedley, the defending state champion, topped the 12-team field with 365 strokes. The Vaqueros were 10 shots back at 375. Taft took third at 385 and Monterey Peninsula was two shots back in fourth place. Mt. San Jacinto was fifth at 390.
Santa Barbara, 91-13 on the season, has captured one tourney (WSC No. 1) and finished second eight times.
The Vaquero players were all in order as they shot 73, 74, 75, 76, 77 and 77. Trent Caraher carded a 75 and tied for 12th while Theo Andre-Fouet shot 76 to tie for 15th. Zach Steinberger and Gabe Cloquet both turned in 77s.
The Vaqueros will play in the Southern Cal Regional Preview on Monday at Los Serranos CC in Chino Hills.
Rig City Invitational
At par-72 Bakersfield CC
Final scores
Team -- 1, Reedley 365. 2, SBCC 375. 3, Taft 385. 4, Monterey Peninsula 387. 5, Mt. San Jacinto 390. 6, Fresno City 398. 7, San Jose City 399. 8, Bakersfield 401. 9, Desert 404. 10, El Camino 423. 11, Antelope Valley 446. 12, Victor Valley, no score.
Medalist (par 72) -- 1, Tommy O'Rourke, Reedley, 69. 2, Morgan Cooper, Reedley, 70. 3, Clem Heurtin, Desert, 72. 4 (tie), Brant Schenk, SBCC, 73; Beau Willett, Reedley, 73. 6 (tie), JB Jandro, SBCC, 74.
SBCC leaders -- 4 (tie), Schenk 73. 6 (tie), Jandro 74. 12 (tie), Trent Caraher 75. 15 (tie), Theo Andre-Fouet 76. 21 (tie), Zach Steinberger 77, Gabe Cloquet 77.
SBCC overall record -- 91-13.
Brant Schenk, JB Jandro Power SBCC Golf to 2nd Place in Rig City Invitational
Schenk ties for fourth at 73; Jandro ties career best of 74
Brant Schenk fired a 73 and JB Jandro shot 74 on Monday, leading SBCC to second place in the Rig City Invitational men’s golf tournament at Bakersfield Country Club.
Support Noozhawk Today!
Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.
You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?
We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Athletic Round Table Luncheon: Santa Barbara, San Marcos Baseball Have Fun in… - April 1, 2019 | 8:31 p.m.
- 2. Olive Grove Charter School Files Lawsuit Against Santa Ynez District - April 1, 2019 | 8:14 p.m.
- 3. Recent Santa Barbara Development Includes Hundreds of Housing Units, Hotel Rooms - April 1, 2019 | 6:24 p.m.
- 4. Brant Schenk, JB Jandro Power SBCC Golf to 2nd Place in Rig City Invitational - April 1, 2019 | 6:08 p.m.
- 5. Art Career Day Conference Designed for Aspiring Young Artists - April 1, 2019 | 5:54 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >