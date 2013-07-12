Brasil Arts Café Earns Title of ‘Best Mimosa’ in Town

This past Sunday, Brasil Arts Café won the title of Best Mimosa in the Crown the Town: Mimosa Edition event.

Crown the Town is an event series, put on by Night Out, aimed at highlighting Santa Barbara’s best bars and eateries. Each event features several handpicked locations so Santa Barbara residents can sample new and local eateries.

At the end of the event, participants vote on their favorite at the final location, crowning the best in Santa Barbara.

Brasil Arts Café was one of five restaurants competing for Best Mimosa. It was friendly and competitive contest with the other strong contenders including Sama Sama Kitchen, the Arlington Tavern, Palazzio and The French Table.

These Sunday brunch locations are known for their delicious orange juice-infused cocktails but in the end Brasil Arts Café’s Passionfruit Mimosa was crowned the winner!

Visit Brasil Arts Café at 1230 State Street, Suite C, or click here or click here to connect with it on Facebook.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Brasil Arts Café.