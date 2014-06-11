Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Brasil Arts Cafe of Santa Barbara Kicking Off World Cup with Viewing Party

By Marjorie Large for the Brasil Arts Cafe | June 11, 2014 | 2:50 p.m.

Brasil Arts Cafe, Santa Barbara’s only Brazilian restaurant, celebrates the 2014 FIFA World Cup by showing all World Cup games in its large studio and viewing space.

Immerse yourself in the experience of the beautiful game beginning with Game 1, Brazil vs. Croatia, at 1 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday, join Brasil Arts Cafe for a World Cup Kick Off Samba Party with featured guest Los Angeles’ Cupim Do Samba, starting at 8 p.m. with a soccer documentary and 9 p.m. with music and dancing.

Rock your favorite team soccer jersey and get in for $7, or pay $10.

Known for its delicious and authentic flavors, high energy martial arts and dance classes, and live Brazilian music, Brasil Arts Cafe wants to share all the influences of Brazil with the community — especially its deep love of the Brazilian soccer team. All games are family friendly.

Follow the Brasil Arts Cafe on Facebook by clicking here for the most up to date World Cup schedule, times and parties.

Brasil Arts Cafe is located at 1230 State St., Suite C, in downtown Santa Barbara. For more information, please call Jennifer Yoshimi at 805.845.7656 or email [email protected].

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Brasil Arts Cafe.

