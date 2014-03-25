Eat, Drink, Move with Brasil Arts Cafe at One-Year Anniversary Party

Santa Barbara’s only Brazilian restaurant, Brasil Arts Cafe, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with free capoeira and dance classes, free food samples and samba at its Customer Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, March 29.

To celebrate the community’s support over the past year, Brasil Arts Cafe plans to infuse all things Brazilian into a day of thanks by offering organic juice and smoothie samples, Brazilian coffee samples, mini acai bowls, pao de queijo, tri tip and much more.

Class Schedule

» 12:30 p.m. — Capoeira master, Professor Chin, will be teaching an intro to capoeira class for everyone to try

» 1 p.m. — Nadra Erdman will be teaching her regular Afro-Brazilian dance workshop; cost is $20

» 2 p.m. — Pandeiro class; learn the basic rhythms on the panderio (tambourine)

» 2:30 p.m. — Forro class; Brazilian couples dance — so much fun!

» 3 p.m. — Free samba dance class with Vanessa Isaac

Daniel Carneiro and Daniel “Chin” Yoshimi will also be playing some live Bossa Nova.

Brasil Arts Café is known for its delicious and authentic flavors, spirited martial arts and dance classes, and live Brazilian music. Brasil Arts Café is located at 1230 State St., Suite C. For more information, contact Jennifer Yoshimi at 805.845.7656 or [email protected].

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Brasil Arts Cafe.