Braulio Jimenez of Santa Barbara, 1928-2014

Posted on October 21, 2014 | 7:15 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Beloved husband, father and grandfather Braulio Jimenez was 86 years old when he passed away Oct. 15, 2014, at home, surrounded by family.

He was born March 26, 1928, in Goleta and lived his entire life in Santa Barbara, with the exception of two years spent in Sacramento after returning home from the service. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 in Munich, Germany, and Rochelle, France.

He was the second oldest of 10 in his family. He is predeceased by his parents, Florentino and Ruperta Jimenez, brothers Gonzalo, Cruz, Lupe and Bobby, sisters Esperanza and Estella, cousin Jess Jr. (Chito) Jimenez, and nephews Joey, Art and Michael Jimenez and Daniel Horta.

He quit school to support his family when his father was ill, and although he may not have had a formal education, there wasn't anything he couldn't do, or build, or fix. He knocked down walls, put up fences, poured patios and built brick walls. If you mentioned you needed something, off to his garage he went and before you knew it, there he was at your door with your heart's desire. When his grandsons, Nick and Taylor Barnett, wanted a skateboard ramp and a rail, he made that happen in his driveway. All the kids gathered in the afternoons in his driveway and he couldn't have been happier.

He was a simple man who did not need many material things to make him happy. To have his family around was what made him the happiest. He always kept his wallet well stocked because if anyone needed money, he wanted to be able to give it to them, especially his grandchildren.

Braulio met his wife, Cora (Loredo), and never looked back. They both loved to dance and they spent many years on the dance floor. They were beautiful to watch as he spun her around the dance floor, all the while smiling and laughing. They were married 64 years on July 16.

He did not have any traditional hobbies, he just loved working. And work he did, ever since he was a young boy on Rowe Ranch, where he had such fond memories of the Rowe family. Later he worked as a butcher (Freddies Meat Locker), a baker (Webbers) and finally as a cement truck driver (McNalls and Goleta Ready Mix).

He is survived by his wife, Cora Jimenez; his daughters, Vivian Jimenez, Carol Jimenez (Tony Riparetti) and Dorothy Turner (Doug); and his grandchildren, Nick and Taylor Barnett, Iliana Coleman, Ceira and Joseph Doss, and Daniel Turner. His surviving brothers are Carlos (Charlie) Jimenez, Joe Jimenez and Florentino (Junior) Jimenez, and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. William C. Koonce and his staff for the many years of care, as well the caring staff with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care who made it possible for us to keep him at home comfortably until his passing.

A Rosary will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. A memorial Mass will be held at San Roque Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara, from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Details for the Celebration of Life will be provided after the Mass.