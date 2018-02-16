BRAVO Awards Applaud Women in Business

The awards seek to recognize women business owners and trailblazers in the Santa Barbara area who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. This event has become the organization’s trademark event.

A selection committee was tasked with evaluating a number of nominees, accomplished women and leaders in their industries, who were nominated by NAWBO-SB members and the Santa Barbara County community.

The following women are scheduled to be on hand March 15 at the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara to accept their awards:

» Woman Business Owner of the Year: Irene Rhodes, owner of Consumer Fire Products, Inc. for her passion to protect private property and businesses from the dangers of wildfires.

» Entrepreneur to Watch: Samantha Journey, co-owner, EcoFriendly Dry Cleaning, for launching an innovative, successful, and growing business with 3 locations in the Santa Barbara area in less than five years.

» Philanthropic Champion: Teri Coffee-McDuffie, founder, Coastal Self Defense Academy, for her long-term commitment to empower at-risk members of the community.

» Public Policy Leader of the Year: Andrea Martinez Cohen, for being a strong advocate for underrepresented communities and working class families.

» Education Advocate of the Year: Leslie Meadowcroft, co-founder TRADART, for her devotion to the advancement of craftsmanship training within the local schools.

» NAWBO-SB Member of the Year: Kim Clark, Noozhawk, for her dedication to the chapter in numerous roles, including president, and her ongoing commitment to the NAWBO mission.

» Rising Star of the Year: Michelle Qin, founder/CEO, Together to Empower (high school student), founded her own nonprofit that strives to create a united world where everyone is treated equally by creating educational opportunities in underdeveloped areas.

» Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Bull, Realtor emeritus Pacific Crest Realty, for her countless distinctions in real estate over the years and for striving to create new opportunities for women in business.

“We are lucky to have such a strong community of women business leaders, advocates, and philanthropists in Santa Barbara," said Amber Wallace, NAWBO-SB president. "It’s an honor to celebrate their accomplishments and to give these hard-working women time in the spotlight.”

For more information about NAWBO-SB, or to buy tickets to the Bravo Awards luncheon, visit www.nawbo-sb.org.

NAWBO-SB is dedicated to advancing the economic development of female entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara by providing networking opportunities, support, and education as well as allowing business owners to create economic strength, strategic alliances, and business growth.

— National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara.