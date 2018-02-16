Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

BRAVO Awards Applaud Women in Business

By National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara | February 16, 2018 | 3:03 p.m.

The awards seek to recognize women business owners and trailblazers in the Santa Barbara area who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. This event has become the organization’s trademark event.

A selection committee was tasked with evaluating a number of nominees, accomplished women and leaders in their industries, who were nominated by NAWBO-SB members and the Santa Barbara County community.  

The following women are scheduled to be on hand March 15 at the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara to accept their awards:

» Woman Business Owner of the Year: Irene Rhodes, owner of Consumer Fire Products, Inc. for her passion to protect private property and businesses from the dangers of wildfires.
» Entrepreneur to Watch: Samantha Journey, co-owner, EcoFriendly Dry Cleaning, for launching an innovative, successful, and growing business with 3 locations in the Santa Barbara area in less than five years.  
» Philanthropic Champion: Teri Coffee-McDuffie, founder, Coastal Self Defense Academy, for her long-term commitment to empower at-risk members of the community.
» Public Policy Leader of the Year: Andrea Martinez Cohen, for being a strong advocate for underrepresented communities and working class families.    
» Education Advocate of the Year: Leslie Meadowcroft, co-founder TRADART, for her devotion to the advancement of craftsmanship training within the local schools.
» NAWBO-SB Member of the Year: Kim Clark, Noozhawk, for her dedication to the chapter in numerous roles, including president, and her ongoing commitment to the NAWBO mission.  
» Rising Star of the Year: Michelle Qin, founder/CEO, Together to Empower (high school student), founded her own nonprofit that strives to create a united world where everyone is treated equally by creating educational opportunities in underdeveloped areas.
» Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Bull, Realtor emeritus Pacific Crest Realty, for her countless distinctions in real estate over the years and for striving to create new opportunities for women in business.

“We are lucky to have such a strong community of women business leaders, advocates, and philanthropists in Santa Barbara," said Amber Wallace, NAWBO-SB president. "It’s an honor to celebrate their accomplishments and to give these hard-working women time in the spotlight.”

For more information about NAWBO-SB, or to buy tickets to the Bravo Awards luncheon, visit www.nawbo-sb.org.

NAWBO-SB is dedicated to advancing the economic development of female entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara by providing networking opportunities, support, and education as well as allowing business owners to create economic strength, strategic alliances, and business growth.

For more information about NAWBO-SB, visit www.nawbo-sb.org.

— National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 