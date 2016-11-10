Brazilian Beat Goes on With Choro de Ouro Quintet

Brazilian quintet, Choro de Ouro, with its bandolim, violao 7 chordas, pandeiro and other South American rhythm instruments, will perform at the Lompoc Music Association concert, 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.

Choro de Ouro was created by Grant Chase, who began his musical career by learning to play his father’s guitar. Later, when he immersed himself in Brazilian music, he mastered the bandolim (Brazilian mandolin), cello and various percussion instruments.

Ron McCarley, a multi-instrumentalist, plays flutes and soprano sax with Choro de Ouro, and has performed and recorded with well-known musicians in central and southern California. He directs a big band and several combos, and teaches improvisation classes as director of the Cuesta Jazz program.

Besides having a passion for the Brazilian sound, several of the Choro de Ouro musicians have “been there and done that.” Shaun Fairfield, master of the violao 7 chordas (seven-string guitar), has studied guitar in Brazil and Spain.

After his 5-month study in Argentina and Brazil, Graham Yates, on the pandeiro (tambourine), founded a nine-piece afro-beat funk ensemble and a 10-piece Brazilian percussion ensemble. Drummer Keegan Harshman studied Brazilian percussion in Brazil.

Included in the Lompoc Music Association concert will be a selection called “Um a Zero,” written to celebrate a qualifying World Cup soccer game in which Brazil beat Argentina, 1-0.

The quintet also will play "Carioquinhas no Choro," a Brazilian regional song written by Brazilian flutist Altamiro Carrilho.

Season tickets will admit and can still be purchased at the door for $55. Single admission is $20 for adults, $6 for students.

— Allie Kay Spaulding for Lompoc Music Association.