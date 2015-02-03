Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:33 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Rob Curto, Rebecca Kleinmann to Perform at Brasil Arts Café in Santa Barbara

By Marjorie Large | February 3, 2015 | 7:34 a.m.

Rob Curto and Rebecca Kleinmann, two important figures in Brazilian music in the United States and abroad, will meet for a collaborative tour in California, including a performance this Thursday, Feb. 5, in Santa Barbara at Brasil Arts Café.

They will be joined by L.A. drummer Simon Carroll and feature original compositions and tunes by the masters of Brazilian music starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Brazilian Forró Dance Party, hosted by “Forró Santa Barbara” and the three visiting artists.

The dance will begin at 9 p.m. as a Forró dance lesson with Daniel Chin, owner of Brasil Arts Café, and capoeira and dance instructor.

Curto (accordion/piano/composer), of New York City, is widely regarded as the foremost ambassador of Brazilian Forró in the United States. An early devotee of American swing music, jazz piano, rock and blues, he has combined these influences with his mastery of the Brazilian counterparts forró, choro and samba to produce a stunning sound.

Curto has toured internationally with Grammy-winning Mexican-American singer Lila Downs and Matuto.

Internationally acclaimed flutist and singer Kleinmann is based in the Bay Area, where she leads a busy performing schedule and hosts weekly music series “Brazil & Beyond” in San Francisco. She has collaborated with great musicians such as Brazilian legends Hermeto Pascoal, Airto Moreira and Jovino Santos Neto.

The two artists share common ground through their experiences in Brazil, and the influence of samba, choro, forró and other Brazilian musical traditions. Both are virtuosic instrumentalists, composers and creative innovators.

Forró is a country couples dance and musical style of northeast Brazil. It is rumored that the name comes from English railroad workers in Brasil around 1900 promoting the dance was “FOR ALL” Forró’s catchy beat, sexy swing and uplifting melodies have been increasing in popularity worldwide, spreading to Rio, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Now the seed has been planted in Santa Barbara!

This concert will be the first performance of “Forró Santa Barbara.” Visiting artists Curto, Kleinmann and Carroll will support and accompany the debut. “Forró Santa Barbara” features accordionist Blossom Ko, with percussionists Noah Levit, Andrew Piepenbrink and Matt Wright, with all members sharing vocals.

Bring your dancing shoes, join the movement, and enjoy this special night in Santa Barbara!

For more information, visit RobCurto.com and RebeccaKleinmann.com

— Marjorie Large is a publicist.

