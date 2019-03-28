Break Bread on Good Friday With Santa Barbara Family YMCA

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA will celebrate Good Friday, April 19, with its 42nd Annual Good Friday Breakfast — a morning of breaking bread, music, and sharing stories of inspiration, 7-8:45 a.m. at the Hilton Beachfront Resort.

Featured speaker will be Kirsten Moore, head coach of Westmont Women’s Basketball Team, who will share how her faith kept hope alive in her professional life on the court, amid personal turmoil.

People of all faiths are invited to attend the breakfast. Advance ticket purchase is required. For tickets, visit ciymca.org/good-friday-breakfast/.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA has seven branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties including:

Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA, and Youth and Family Services YMCA.

Youth and Family Services YMCA operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the St. George Family Youth Center and My Home.

Channel Islands YMCA serves some 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports, and teen after-school programs.

For more information about the Santa Barbara YMCA visit www.ciymca.org/santa-barbara.

— Shianne Motter for Channel Islands YMCA.