Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Breakers Announce Home Schedule, Lower Prices

Second season includes 13 games at SBCC and a new West Coast league.

By Dave Loveton | March 19, 2008 | 8:22 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Breakers will start their second pro basketball season with a plethora of fresh features — a new league, new rules, new faces and newly reduced ticket prices.

Thirteen of the Breakers’ 20 games will be played at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion, starting with the weekend of April 11-12 against the Newport Beach Surf and Hollywood Shooting Stars. All home games begin at 7:05 p.m. Eight teams will comprise the new West Coast Pro Basketball League, along with several others from the American Basketball Association, which completes its season this month.

Tickets will be reduced by roughly 20 percent this year, with general admission priced at $20 for adults; $12 for seniors (55-and-over) and students; and $8 for children 10 and under. VIP courtside seats are available for $200, $125 and $75. To purchase tickets, call 805.685.5600.

Rule changes include a 23-second shot clock (one more than last year), eight seconds to get the ball over the halfcourt line and the "Oop Play," which awards three points for a lob pass from inside half-court (and outside the three-point line) that leads to a dunk by a player who takes off from outside the key.

"I thought our ticket prices were reasonable last year but I made a decision to create even more affordable prices for our fans," said Curt Pickering, Breakers’ owner and head coach.

"There will be no assigned seating for general admission this year, so it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. People might want to get to the games a little earlier to get the prime seats. People who buy season tickets will get reserved, prime locations."

The Breakers are coming off a stellar rookie campaign that produced a 17-6 record and a runner-up finish in the Western Division playoffs. With a lineup that featured ex-NBA players Toby Bailey, Lamond Murray, Fred Vinson and Samaki Walker, they averaged more than 133 points a game and attracted nearly 3,500 fans for their final two home games. The last regular-season game at SBCC, which was televised by Cox 8, drew a sellout crowd of 2,002.

Bailey averaged 24.8 points and nearly eight rebounds in 2007 while Vinson, now the shooting coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, set a league record with 15 3-pointers in a single game.

Click here for all Breakers news.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         
2008 Santa Barbara Breakers Home Schedule
  (All home games at SBCC Sports Pavilion)
DayDateOpponentTime
FridayApril 11Newport Beach7:05 p.m.
SaturdayApril 12Hollywood7:05 p.m.
SaturdayApril 19Carlsbad7:05 p.m.
SaturdayApril 26Pasadena7:05 p.m.
SaturdayMay 3Ventura7:05 p.m.
FridayMay 9Hollywood7:05 p.m.
SaturdayMay 10Pasadena7:05 p.m.
SaturdayMay 31Newport Beach7:05 p.m.
SaturdayJune 7High Desert7:05 p.m.
SundayJune 15Ventura7:05 p.m.

The eight-team West Coast Pro Basketball League playoff tournament is scheduled for June 20, with the league championship game the following day.

Dave Loveton is the Santa Barbara Breakers’ media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 