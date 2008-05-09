Breakers Continue Their Pursuit of Perfection

Santa Barbara hosts the Hollywood Shooting Stars today and the Pasadena Slam on Saturday.

The unbeaten Santa Barbara Breakers look to maintain their perfect 6-0 record at home this weekend as they welcome two familiar foes, the Hollywood Shooting Stars today and the Pasadena Slam on Saturday.

“Both teams have added several new players since we last played,” Breakers Coach Curt Pickering said. “We might have beaten them last time, but they are coming in with much greater talent than before.”

The Shooting Stars, 0-1 in the West Coast Pro Basketball League, in particular have revamped their roster, adding forward Derek Gregory from the Yakima Sun Kings and guard Harry Lum. The Shooting Stars also have attained former Breaker forward Johnnie Parker, who was traded for a player to be named by Pickering. Parker averaged six points and five rebounds in two games this season in a Santa Barbara uniform. The Stars will undoubtedly need contributions from all of their players to support team scoring leader Tawaris Gilbert if they wish to compete with a Breakers team that dominated them in a 19-point victory earlier this season.

The Slam (1-1) come into Saturday’s game with a lot of momentum from their 95-90 overtime win against the Newport Beach Surf. Pasadena gave Santa Barbara a serious test in their matchup two weekends ago, battling with the Breakers before falling 124-112.

The Slam are led by versatile guards Robin “Syk Wit It” Kennedy and Horace Wormely II, along with former Golden State Warrior forward Tony Farmer, who led the team with 27 points in a loss to the Breakers.

Despite their early success this season, the Breakers will need to continue their balanced team attack if they wish to take down two tough opponents in their pursuit of perfection. Tip-off for both games is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion.

For everything Breakers, click here or call 805.685.5600.

Matt Connolly is the Breakers’ assistant director of media relations.