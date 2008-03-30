Friday, May 4 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Breakers Kick Off Season Today at Staples Center

Ex-UCSB star Merrill joins squad but Dos Pueblos' Legans will miss game with injury.

By Dave Loveton | March 30, 2008 | 7:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Breakers will open their second pro basketball season Monday with some familiar faces playing in unfamiliar surroundings. The Breakers will take on the Orange County Gladiators at 1 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in the inaugural game of the West Coast Basketball League.

{mosimage}

One of the new faces will be former UCSB star Josh Merrill, a 6-9 forward who was recently signed by the Breakers’ owner and coach, Curt Pickering. Merrill, the sports pastor at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Northridge, is a 6-9 forward who led the Gauchos to the Big West Conference Western Division title in 1999.

"Any time you start a season and you’re playing in an NBA venue, there’s added incentive," said Pickering. "The players are real excited to be playing in the same place as the Lakers and the Clippers."

Tyler Newton, a 6-10 center from Pacific, is a name that’s familiar to Santa Barbara fans. Newton averaged 12.7 points and 8.4 rebounds last year and was the only Breaker to appear in all 23 games during a 17-6 campaign. He’ll be joined by ex-Pacific teammate Allan Purnell and 7-1 Rashid Byrd — who both played for the Breakers last year — along with former USC player Jerry Dupree. Shantay Legans, a former Dos Pueblos High and Cal standout, will miss the game with a thumb injury.

Merrill and Byrd are currently appearing on the big screen in the Will Ferrell’s basketball movie, Semi-Pro.

The Breakers finished second in the Western Conference of the International Basketball League last year, averaging 133.4 points. Orange County averaged nearly 120 points and placed fourth with a 14-12 record in the West Division of the American Basketball Association, which completed play in early March.

The Breakers will open their 13-game home campaign on the weekend on April 11-12 at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion. Click here for ticket information or call 805.685.5600.

Dave Loveton is the Santa Barbara Breakers’ media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 