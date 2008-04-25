The Santa Barbara Breakers basketball team looks to extend its three-game winning streak Saturday against the Pasadena Slam.
Breakers Looking to Stay Perfect in League
Santa Barbara welcomes back Tyler Newton as it squares off with the Pasadena Slam on Saturday.
The Breakers had to grind out a 117-108 victory last weekend against the Carlsbad Beach Dawgs, to stay a perfect 3-0 in the West Coast Pro Basketball League. Santa Barbara comes into this weekend’s game seasoned and tested having already played in three games, while Pasadena will be playing in its first-ever WCBL contest.
Santa Barbara welcomes back a familiar face for Saturday’s game, as Tyler Newton makes his return to the Breakers. The 6-foot-10 forward from the University of Pacific appeared in all 23 games last year for the Breakers, averaging 12.7 points per game.
Singing the national anthem for Saturday‘s contest will be singer Kenny Loggins. Performing at halftime will be dance group Tamarr Paul of Rhythm Dance and Fitness Studios. The Breakers are offering two-for-one general admission tickets, or fans have the option of selecting two free youth tickets. The Breakers also are celebrating Santa Barbara’s teachers by offering them tickets at a 50 percent discount.
Tip-off between the Breakers and the Slam at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
For everything Breakers, click here or call the Breakers office at 805.685.5600.
Michael Palia is the Breakers’ assistant director of media relations.
