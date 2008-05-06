Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Breakers Notch Sixth Straight Win With Rout Over Jets

Josh Merrill's season-high 26 points leads Santa Barbara in 118-95 win.

By Michael Palia | May 6, 2008 | 8:32 a.m.

Josh Merrill scored a season-high 26 points, and Santa Barbara made 10 out of 18 three-point attempts as the Breakers won their sixth consecutive game Saturday night, 118-95 over the Ventura Jets.

Ventura (0-2), playing in its second West Coast Pro Basketball League game, jumped out to an early 21-9 in the first quarter. Elijah Muldrow scored six of his season-high 24 points in the quarter, and Roosevelt Bolden hit a three-pointer with 6:09 left in the quarter, prompting Breakers head coach Curt Pickering to call timeout.

Santa Barbara went on a 15-6 run after the timeout late in the first quarter to narrow the gap to 27-24 after the quarter. Breakers guard Allan Purnell was successful on his two attempts from the free-throw line with six seconds remaining in the quarter to cut the Jet lead to three points.

The Breakers outscored the Jets 34-16 in the second quarter to take a commanding 58-43 lead at halftime, and they led the rest of the way. Center Rashid Byrd had a productive quarter, scoring 10 of his 14 in the quarter, including shooting 2-of-3 from the charity strike. Merrill, who was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, hit a three from the corner with 10 seconds left, to increase the Breaker lead to 15 heading into the half.

Santa Barbara continued the rout in the second half, as Ventura never got closer than 19 points of the lead. Forward Tyler Newton scored a season-high 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

The Jets were paced by Muldrow, who scored 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting. Guard Julius Samuel chipped in 21 and went 6-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Jets shot an abysmal 38-of-101 from the field, 37.6 percent.

Santa   Barbara will return to action this weekend as they host the Hollywood Shooting Stars on Friday and battle the Pasadena Slam on Saturday. Tip-off for both games at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion is set for 7:05 p.m.

For everything Breakers, click here or call the Breakers office at 805.685.5600.

Michael Palia is the Santa Barbara Breakers’ assistant director of media relations.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 