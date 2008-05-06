Breakers Notch Sixth Straight Win With Rout Over Jets

Josh Merrill scored a season-high 26 points, and Santa Barbara made 10 out of 18 three-point attempts as the Breakers won their sixth consecutive game Saturday night, 118-95 over the Ventura Jets.

Ventura (0-2), playing in its second West Coast Pro Basketball League game, jumped out to an early 21-9 in the first quarter. Elijah Muldrow scored six of his season-high 24 points in the quarter, and Roosevelt Bolden hit a three-pointer with 6:09 left in the quarter, prompting Breakers head coach Curt Pickering to call timeout.

Santa Barbara went on a 15-6 run after the timeout late in the first quarter to narrow the gap to 27-24 after the quarter. Breakers guard Allan Purnell was successful on his two attempts from the free-throw line with six seconds remaining in the quarter to cut the Jet lead to three points.

The Breakers outscored the Jets 34-16 in the second quarter to take a commanding 58-43 lead at halftime, and they led the rest of the way. Center Rashid Byrd had a productive quarter, scoring 10 of his 14 in the quarter, including shooting 2-of-3 from the charity strike. Merrill, who was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, hit a three from the corner with 10 seconds left, to increase the Breaker lead to 15 heading into the half.

Santa Barbara continued the rout in the second half, as Ventura never got closer than 19 points of the lead. Forward Tyler Newton scored a season-high 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

The Jets were paced by Muldrow, who scored 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting. Guard Julius Samuel chipped in 21 and went 6-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Jets shot an abysmal 38-of-101 from the field, 37.6 percent.

Santa Barbara will return to action this weekend as they host the Hollywood Shooting Stars on Friday and battle the Pasadena Slam on Saturday. Tip-off for both games at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion is set for 7:05 p.m.

For everything Breakers, click here or call the Breakers office at 805.685.5600.

Michael Palia is the Santa Barbara Breakers’ assistant director of media relations.