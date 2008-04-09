Breakers Ready for Season Opener

For Santa Barbara hoop fans yearning for more hard court action now that the college seasons are over, the Santa Barbara Breakers will be playing their season opener tonight at the SBCC Sports Pavilion against the visiting Newport Beach Surf followed by a Saturday night game against the Hollywood Shooting Stars. “We’re still putting our entire roster together and being faced with some tough decisions, but for the time being we’re moving ahead with an exciting group of players and a lot of new faces,” Breakers President and Head Coach Curt Pickering said. The Breakers exciting group of players will encompass a variety of talent with varying levels of experience in America and overseas, featuring fresh faces the likes of 2004-05 LSU walk-on Josh Maravich (son of “Pistol Pete” Maravich) as well as more seasoned veterans the likes of AND1 baller Jerry “The Assassin” Dupree. The Breaker’s high scoring and up-tempo style of play that has become its trademark in seasons past - including a 2007 season average of over 133 points per game - should have no problem showing up this season with the influx of talent Pickering has brought in. “We have some guys coming from the NBDL [National Basketball Developmental League] trying to work on making it to the big show,” Pickering said. “I have already signed on former Santa Barbara forward Josh Merill to play and serve as an assistant coach on the floor, and would love to get [UCSB seniors] Ivan Elliot and Alex Harris on board.” Less travel time may be an extra incentive for the Gaucho seniors to get in uniform, as Pickering’s executive decision to switch his team from the International Basketball League (IBL) to the West Coast Basketball League (WCBL) in the off season will now have the Breakers pitted against teams from the Southern California region exclusively. “We will take a game-by-game approach like we did in the IBL last year, but will obviously have to face a lot of new talent,” Pickering said. “Opponents have told us in the past that playing in front of the SBCC Pavilion crowd was like no other minor league basketball experience, so we know the fans will be there to motivate our players.” Both weekend games kick off at 7:05PM, with the Saturday game against a Hollywood Shooting Stars roster that features street ball legend Larry Williams a.k.a. The Bone Crusher. More information on the Breakers, including purchasing single game tickets, can be found at www.breakersbasketball.com

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >