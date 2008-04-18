Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Breakers Set to Host Carlsbad Beachdawgs

Santa Barbara will welcome standout Jerry Dupree to the lineup.

By Ryan Reeves | April 18, 2008 | 11:44 a.m.

After an impressive opening weekend, the Santa Barbara Breakers will play host to the Carlsbad Beachdawgs on Saturday night for their third game of the season. 

The Breakers have started the young season off on the right foot with convincing victories over the Newport Beach Surf and the Hollywood Shooting Stars last weekend for a 2-0 start in the West Coast Pro Basketball League. Saturday’s game will mark the first of the season for the Beachdawgs, a solid team with a wealth of talent.

“They are a well coached and very talented team,” Breakers owner and head coach Curt Pickering said. “I look forward to an extremely competitive game.”

The Breakers will have a new face in uniform Saturday night as Jerry Dupree will be joining the team. Dupree will bring a new element to the Breakers with his unbelievable athleticism and ability to change the course of a game. Dupree is the kind of player who can fill up a stat sheet on any given night. He is a gifted scorer and a great shot blocker at 6-foot-7 thanks to his length and terrific jumping ability. Dupree is also a tenacious defender and a strong rebounder. The former USC Trojan and this year’s final cut of the Golden State Warriors will be a welcome addition to an already talented roster, no doubt opening things up for other players on the floor like former Ole Miss guard Justin Johnson, who is averaging 27.5 ppg in his first two games with the Breakers.

“Jerry is a very exciting player who is knocking on the door of the NBA,” Pickering said. “He certainly made an impression on the Warriors in the NBA summer league last year, and he will no doubt be getting a look from some NBA teams in the future.”

Enjoying the game on Saturday will be comedian and Santa   Barbara resident Dennis Miller and his family. Tipoff will be at 7:05 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion.

Ryan Reeves is the Santa Barbara Breakers’ assistant media relations director.

