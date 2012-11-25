Injuries Reported in Head-On Wreck Near Los Olivos

At least one person was injured Sunday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Los Olivos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 154 at Zaca Station Road, according to CHP dispatch, and involved a small SUV and a sedan.

Few details were immediately available, but an ambulance was sent to the scene, the CHP said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with two engines and a helicopter.

The sedan ended up about 75 feet off the roadway, the CHP said.

Check back with Noozhawk for more details as they become available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .