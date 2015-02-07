Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:40 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Reminders Against Reckless Driving Resonate with Teens at Breanna Rodriguez’s Memorial

With hundreds of kids at Santa Maria service, girl’s parents urge them to learn lesson from her tragic car crash

Isabel Rodriguez talks about her daughter, Breanna, a Righetti High School senior who died from injuries suffered in a Jan. 30 car crash. She had a specific message for the hundreds of teenagers who attended Saturday’s memorial service at Pacific Christian Center in Santa Maria: “Whether it’s drinking, texting or even racing, it’s not OK. ... Let my daughter’s life encourage you. But let her death educate you.” Click to view larger
Isabel Rodriguez talks about her daughter, Breanna, a Righetti High School senior who died from injuries suffered in a Jan. 30 car crash. She had a specific message for the hundreds of teenagers who attended Saturday’s memorial service at Pacific Christian Center in Santa Maria: “Whether it’s drinking, texting or even racing, it’s not OK. ... Let my daughter’s life encourage you. But let her death educate you.” (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 7, 2015 | 6:54 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Through laughter and tears, mourners celebrated the life of a free-spirited, God-worshipping, fun-loving 17-year-old Saturday, eight days after she died in a Santa Maria car crash.

But Breanna Rodriguez’s parents each reminded the hundreds of teenagers who had gathered at Pacific Christian Center for the two-hour service to use the tragedy as a lesson about the dangers of driving recklessly.

“Whether it’s drinking, texting or even racing, it’s not OK,” Isabel Rodriguez said. “I have now learned this in the most horrific way possible. I’m asking you to make a difference in how people think, in how people perceive fun. Be that strong person who is not afraid to speak up when you sense something is not right.

“Let my daughter’s life encourage you. But let her death educate you,” she added, as those in the sanctuary stood up and applauded her remarks.

Rodriguez’s dad, Rene, echoed the message after sharing about their father-daughter tradition of stopping for a McDonald’s sweet tea before school, the reason he explained the girl was so cheerful early in the morning.

He urged the youths to resist the lure to be the “cool kid” while driving.

“My daughter did that that night and it cost her her life,” he said. “I will never be able to walk her down the aisle. But you know what? In honor of her, I hope you young kids really, really, really think when you’re behind that wheel, because I would hate for any parent here today to feel the pain that me, Isabel and my boys feel.

“It’s not a good feeling,” he said, as those in attendance again arose in applause.

Rodriguez​, a Righetti High School senior, died from injuries she received when her Ford Focus slammed into a light pole on East Donovan Road the night of Jan. 30. Two of her four passengers were injured.

Santa Maria police said Rodriguez and a 17-year-old boy driving another car were racing through the neighborhood at speeds in excess of 60 mph when she lost control. Although the two vehicles didn’t collide, the other driver has been charged with two felonies.

Although he has been confined to house arrest, the boy was allowed to attend Saturday’s memorial service — at the request of Isabel Rodriguez, who had attended his court hearing and had asked the judge to grant him mercy. The Pioneer Valley High School student sat between his parents in the balcony of the church.

Signs of Rodriguez’s energetic personality appeared at a young age, her dad recalled, noting that as a 1-year-old she escaped her crib, unable to be contained even then.

“At that point, I knew Breanna was not going to sit still anywhere,” he said.

Her parents noted their daughter loved rain, so it was fitting that her memorial was held on such a damp day.

“Out of everything remember her compassion,” Isabel Rodriguez added.

Through a video and in comments made at the podium, friends recalled Rodriguez’s infectious smile, happy spirit, signature brownies, selfless nature, generous personality and amazing spirit.

Her pastor, Phillip “J.R.” Reyes from Full Gospel Tabernacle of Nipomo, remembered the “beautiful young lady who absolutely was in love with her God.”

“She was one filled with wisdom beyond her years,” he said.

Righetti High English teacher David Preston echoed that comment, noting he had learned a new word while reading Rodriguez’s blog when she used “sternutation,” or the act of sneezing.

The girl had a natural gift for listening, he added.

“She didn’t just listen with her ears,” Preston said. “She listened with her heart. She listened with her mind.”

Rodriguez had been organizing a senior trip to Yosemite National Park for Memorial Day weekend. Fundraisers are being planned so students can attend for free, and the effort has drawn global attention, Preston said.

“In true Breanna style, everyone is going big,” he added.

A video of friends reminiscing about the girl was shown during the service. Just hours after the crash last weekend, her friend, Nikoles Koyama, set up her desk in Waller Park to record friends’ memories of her.

At the time of her death, Rodriguez was working on a video against reckless driving, a project Koyama vowed to complete. As the recorded remembrances of her filled the church, sounds of sniffling mixed with laughter.

“There’s a lot of good people, but you were a great person,” one girl said.

The video ended with a reminder to “Be Safe. Drive Smart.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 