Breast Cancer Center to Host Health/Wellness Resource Fair

To commemorate 20 years of service, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will host a free community Health and Wellness Resource Fair, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Constance Ave. The public is invited to attend.

The fair is designed to promote health and wellness, and increase awareness about local cancer care support resources.

Participants can get a variety of information such as mammogram screening programs, insurance, fertility preservation, caregiver services, integrative therapies, and beauty and self-care resources. There also will be interactive activities and raffle prizes.

The fair is presented by and with the support of Union Bank, and sponsors: Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center, Breast Cancer Index, and Sientra.

The BCRC, at 55 Hitchcock Way Ste. 101, provides free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors, and clients with breast health issues. All BCRC services and programs are offered free of charge.

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization.

For more information, contact BCRC, 569-9693.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.