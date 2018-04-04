Breast Cancer Center Hosts Circus-Themed Fundraiser

Le Cirque Gala, the fall fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will be held 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the Coral Casino at Four Seasons Resort — The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

The French-themed adult circus will feature performers from Santa Barbara Aerial Centre, wines curated by Santa Barbara Wine Collective and will end with dancing under the stars to tunes from local disc jockey, DJ Gavin Roy.

A live auction will include items from Kathy Ireland Worldwide resorts, local chef Jake O. Francis and Valley Piggery, and silent auction treasures.

For VIP sponsors, there will be a private reception from 5:30-6 p.m. on La Pacifica Terrace.

Sponsorship packages are available. Call BCRC for details, 569-9693, or visit www.bcrcpresents.org for more information and online registration.

General admission tickets to the gala are $300 per person. To buy tickets online, visit www.bcrcpresents.org or call 569-9693. RSVP required. Formal attire preferred.

The event raises funds for the BCRC, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1997. The BCRC is celebrating 20 years of providing educational programs and serving the special support needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, or breast health challenges.

The BCRC, at 55 Hitchcock Way, has a free lending library and hosts community lectures, peer counseling and support groups. It also offers integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free to its clients. The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and donor base.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.