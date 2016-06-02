Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:48 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Breast Cancer Research Center to Host Health Education Lecture on Post-Cancer Treatment Recovery

By Silvana Kelly for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara | June 2, 2016 | 3:50 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara will present a health education lecture entitled “Integrative and Complementary Approaches to Strengthen the Immune System to Support Post-Cancer Treatment Recovery” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 16, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 21 E Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara. 

The two presenting panel speakers will be Darin Bunch, DAOM, L.Ac., and Heidi Lucas, N.D., FABNO. Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available.

Dr. Bunch has a clinical doctorate in acupuncture and oriental medicine and extensive background in traditional Chinese medicine.

Having worked alongside an integrated team of team of oncologists and naturopathic physicians to treat cancer patients, Bunch now practices in Santa Barbara. 

He and Dr. Lucas, a licensed naturopathic physician, will discuss the benefits of integrative and complementary therapies to naturally support the immune system during cancer treatment and post recovery. 

There will be a question and answer period following the lecture.

Since 1997, The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara has provided free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors and clients with breast health issues. 

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs are offered free of charge.

The public is invited to join at this lecture and/or explore the free services available at the Breast Cancer Resource Center, located at 55 Hitchcock Way, Suite 101 in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805.569.9693.

Silvana Kelly is the executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

 

