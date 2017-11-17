Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Breast Cancer Resource Center Hosts 10th Holiday Tea, Fashion Show

By Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara | November 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will host its 10th Annual Holiday Tea & Fashion Show, fundraiser event noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito.

The inspirational charity event raises funds for essential support services and educational programs for women dealing with breast cancer or breast health issues.

Guests will enjoy fall and winter fashions modeled by BCRC clients and will be encouraged by hearing heartwarming stories of survival. The event will include a light lunch, tea, and desserts.

Treasures will be offered at the boutique, Pick & Choose Raffle, and the Silent Auction.

The event raises funds for the BCRC, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1997.

The BCRC, at 55 Hitchcock Way, is celebrating 20 years of providing free educational and support programs and serving the special needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, or breast health challenges.

In addition to a free lending library providing resource information, the center hosts community lectures, peer counseling, support groups, and offers several integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free of charge to its clients.

The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.
 
Tickets are available online at www.bcrcsb.org or by calling BCRC, 569-9693. Individual ticket price is $100. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Advanced registration is required.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

 
