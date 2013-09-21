Breast Cancer Resource Center Saddles Up for Pink Polo Party

All-women teams take to the field for day of fun and fundraising

Who: Breast Cancer Resource Center



What: The Pink Polo Party



When: Tuesday, Sept. 21



Where: Private polo estate in Summerland, home of Ursula and Pat Nesbitt

Women polo players took to the field for an exciting and competitive exhibition match at a private polo estate Saturday in Summerland for The Pink Polo Party. The event was hosted by the Breast Cancer Resource Center at the home of Ursula and Pat Nesbitt.

Major sponsors BMW Santa Barbara and Union Bank joined in the spirit for a VIP tailgate reception with delectable hors d’oeuvres and drinks from Patron and Felici Events.

For the main event, the public was invited to join event chairwomen Deann Zampelli and Carolyn Wyatt for an exciting polo exhibition of all-women, three-player teams, with two participants on each team being teenagers, ages 13 to 14.

“We put on an exhibition with women playing and mothers and daughters actually that are playing,” said Paige Beard, women’s tournament chair for th Santa Barbara Polo Club. “Women’s polo is growing, and it’s actually pretty exciting because polo is really the only sport where men and women compete on the same level and the horse is a big component of that. It’ s very exciting that women are actually the fastest growing segment of the United States Polo Association.”

The pink team was made up of Maia Urrea and Tuty Urrea with Claudia Uretz, and the white team had Grace Urrea, Victoria Firestone and Kate Weber. Announcing the match was Andy Smith, and umpire Tim Rudy kept a watchful eye on the proceedings.

Now in its 16th year of service to the community, the Breast Cancer Research Center’s goal is to help its clients make informed decisions, serving more than 2,700 people last year from funds raised entirely by private donations, grants and other fundraising efforts.

“We are here today celebrating 15 years of this annual event made for and supporting the Cancer Resource Center so that we can put on programs and services for women who are dealing with breast cancer or women who have questions about their breast health,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of BCRC of Santa Barbara. “We are an organization that provides outreach, support, education and integrated therapy services.”

The event on the scenic grounds included an outdoor screen showing a film short about the BCRC Santa Barbara with the mountains of Carpinteria as a backdrop.

Andrew Firestone brought his usual good cheer as host of a live auction with a variety of exciting and one-of-a-kind items, including two tickets to see The David Letterman Show with two nights in New York City, access to a private skateboard park with three-time Woman’s World Street Skateboarding World Champion Leticia Bufoni, and a two night stay at The W Penthouse Hollywood.

During the live auction supporters received an understanding of where the bids they were going after would go to for BCRC, such as operations or books. Education and resources include community outreach for women not yet affected by the disease, helpful hints in preparation for appointments and chemotherapy, an ongoing education lecture series, resource lending library, personal care items for use, such as breast forms, wigs and hats, list of local physicians and other web-related resources.

BCRC welcomes volunteers who want to give back to the community and offers a comprehensive training program about breast cancer, resources, and listening and communication skills. Download a volunteer application by clicking here.

As a nonprofit charity organization, BCRC provides its services from generous contributions. Click here to visit the website, or click here to download an information packet. Additionally, supporters can Pinkerize with a Hope Necklace designed by Daniel Gibbings with engraved pendant and pink sapphire.

The afternoon was summed up by one of the polo players who elaborated on her experience and the good times that guests had in the spirit of a great cause.

“I have been playing polo since I was little. I was born in a polo family,” said Maia Urrea, 13, who rode alongside her mother Tuty on the Pink Team. “My mom’s side of the family always played polo so I got to grow up with horses. I loved to play today it was really, really fun and it was a pleasure to play for the breast cancer polo team.”

