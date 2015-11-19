Breast Cancer Resource Center Presents Holiday Tea & Fashion Show Presented by UGG

Advice

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will hold its eigth annual Holiday Tea & Fashion Show, presented by UGG, fundraiser event from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito, Ca.

Guests will enjoy a light lunch, including tea and divine desserts, along with fun fashions and footwear by UGG modeled by BCRC clients. The event will also feature a unique pick-and-choose drawing, shopping at the organization's jewelry boutique and UGG Showcase.

This inspirational event raises funds for essential service programs from the nonprofit organization. Since 1997, the BCRC has been providing unique support services that serve the special support needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and women dealing with breast health challenges, including those interested in breast health education.

The center is located at 55 Hitchcock Way, Suite 101, in Santa Barbara.

In addition to a free lending library and educational resource information, the center hosts community lectures, support groups and offers several integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free of charge to its clients.

The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.

To learn more about the BCRC or purchase tickets to the event, visit www.bcrcsb.org or call 805.569.9693.

Individual tickets are $100. Sponsorship opportunities available. Advanced registration is required.

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs are offered free of charge.

— Silvana Kelly is the executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.