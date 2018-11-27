Pixel Tracker

Breast Cancer Resource Center Sets Table for Holiday Tea & Fashion Show

By Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center | November 27, 2018 | 2:38 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will host its 11th Annual Holiday Tea & Fashion Show, and new Winter Market fundraiser event Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito. Gift shopping starts at 11 a.m. with tea served 12:30-3 p.m.

The charity event raises funds for essential support services and educational programs for women dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis or breast health issues.

Guests will enjoy Chasen of Montecito fashions modeled by BCRC clients and will hear heartwarming stories of survival. The event will include a light lunch, tea and desserts. Additionally, shopping treasures will be available from 12 local artisans at the Winter Market, a pick-and-choose drawing, and silent auction.

The event raises funds for the BCRC, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1997. The BCRC, at 55 Hitchcock Way, provides free educational and support programs and serving the special needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, or breast health challenges.

In addition to a free lending library providing resource information, the center hosts community lectures, peer counseling, support groups, and offers several integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free to its clients. The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and donor base.
 
Tickets are available for online at www.bcrcsb.org or by calling BCRC, 805-569-9693. Individual ticket price is $100. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Advanced registration is required.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center.

 

