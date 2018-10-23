Tuesday, October 23 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 

Breast Cancer Resource Center Talk Examines Impact of Oral Health

By Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center | October 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will present a free health education lecture called Oral Health and Your Body, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 1, at the First Presbyterian Church at 21 E. Constance Ave.

The lecture by Dr. Domenic Caluori, DMD, will describe the interactions between oral health and one’s overall systemic health. This includes recent research showing the possible relationship between oral health and health problems such as diabetes and breast cancer.

A question and answer session will follow the lecture. A Spanish speaking interpreter will be available.
 
Dr. Caluori is the chief dental officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the Director of the NYU-Langone AEGD Dental Residency program in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will also have an informational kiosk and be available for questions about their services.

Since 1997, the BCRC of Santa Barbara has been providing free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors, and clients with breast health issues.

BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs are offered free of charge.
 
The Breast Cancer Resource Center is at 55 Hitchcock Way, Ste. 101, Santa Barbara. Phone 805-569-9693
 
For more information, contact Silvana Kelly, 805-569-9693, or [email protected]

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center.

